Tavistock Investments (LON:TAVI) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.50

Tavistock Investments Plc (LON:TAVI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.50 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.50 ($0.03), with a volume of 179131 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.70 ($0.04).

Tavistock Investments Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3.72. The stock has a market cap of £15.13 million, a P/E ratio of -462.50 and a beta of 0.02.

About Tavistock Investments

Tavistock Investments Plc provides investment management and advisory support services to a network of financial advisers in the United Kingdom. The company offers investment planning, financial planning, pension and retirement planning, estate and legacy planning, protection and insurance, will writing, bereavement notification, employee benefits, protects families from financial difficulty, finance for homes and mortgages, financial management, financial planning, and tax saving services.

Further Reading

