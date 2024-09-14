TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF) Short Interest Down 43.3% in August

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:TCLHF – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decline of 43.3% from the August 15th total of 127,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 24.8 days.

TCL Electronics Price Performance

OTCMKTS:TCLHF remained flat at $0.65 during trading hours on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.62. TCL Electronics has a 1-year low of $0.29 and a 1-year high of $0.85.

TCL Electronics Company Profile

TCL Electronics Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, operates as a consumer electronics company in the People's Republic of China, Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Smart Screen; Internet Business; Smart Mobile, Connective Devices and Service; All-Category Marketing; and Smart Commercial Display, Smart Home, Photovoltaic and Other Businesses.

