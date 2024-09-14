TD Securities Increases AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS) Price Target to C$8.00

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Free Report) had its price target boosted by TD Securities from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

BOS has been the subject of several other reports. National Bankshares reduced their target price on AirBoss of America from C$6.25 to C$5.75 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. CIBC reduced their price objective on AirBoss of America from C$5.75 to C$4.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AirBoss of America presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$5.75.

AirBoss of America Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of TSE BOS opened at C$5.52 on Wednesday. AirBoss of America has a twelve month low of C$3.65 and a twelve month high of C$6.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$149.62 million, a PE ratio of -2.00, a PEG ratio of -550.53 and a beta of 2.03.

AirBoss of America (TSE:BOS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C($0.08). AirBoss of America had a negative return on equity of 33.87% and a negative net margin of 13.99%. The company had revenue of C$130.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$142.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that AirBoss of America will post 0.1014931 earnings per share for the current year.

AirBoss of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. AirBoss of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.07%.

AirBoss of America Company Profile

AirBoss of America Corp., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rubber-based products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through AirBoss Rubber Solutions and AirBoss Manufactured Products segments. The AirBoss Rubber Solutions segment involves in the manufacture and distribution of rubber compounds and rubber compounding related chemicals for various application in automotive, heavy industry, rollers, conveyor belting, defense, construction and infrastructure, mining, transportation, and oil and gas industries.

