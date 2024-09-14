Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 128,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %

TELO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $20.72.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals

About Telomir Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TELO. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Telomir Pharmaceuticals by 212.9% in the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the last quarter. Suncoast Equity Management acquired a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Telomir Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $241,000.

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.

