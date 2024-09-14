Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 161,600 shares, an increase of 26.1% from the August 15th total of 128,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 2.2 %
TELO traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $6.07. The company had a trading volume of 63,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,109. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.72. Telomir Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.11 and a 1-year high of $20.72.
Telomir Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TELO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Telomir Pharmaceuticals
About Telomir Pharmaceuticals
Telomir Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pre-clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutic treatment for human stem cells. The company develops TELOMIR-1, a novel small molecule being developed to function as an oral in situ therapeutic intervention against age-related inflammatory conditions, such as hemochromatosis and osteoarthritis, as well as for post-chemotherapy health problems.
