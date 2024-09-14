Telsey Advisory Group Reaffirms Outperform Rating for Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF)

Telsey Advisory Group reissued their outperform rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $190.00 price target on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ANF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $194.00 in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Citigroup upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $193.00 to $165.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Argus lowered Abercrombie & Fitch from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $176.57.

Abercrombie & Fitch Stock Up 3.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of NYSE:ANF opened at $142.03 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.35. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 12-month low of $49.24 and a 12-month high of $196.99. The company has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.67 and a beta of 1.50.

In related news, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total transaction of $487,830.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, EVP Samir Desai sold 19,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.36, for a total value of $2,501,225.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares in the company, valued at $3,676,109.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Helen Mccluskey sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.38, for a total value of $487,830.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 37,470 shares in the company, valued at $5,222,568.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,541 shares of company stock worth $4,310,256. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANF. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 29,523 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,579 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 156.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 279 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 8,914.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 631 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the last quarter.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as an omnichannel retailer in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and internationally. The company offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister, and Gilly Hicks brands.

