Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Temenos Stock Performance
Shares of TMSNY opened at $72.35 on Friday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78.
About Temenos
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Temenos
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is Put Option Volume?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Temenos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Temenos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.