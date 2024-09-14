Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY) Short Interest Update

Temenos AG (OTCMKTS:TMSNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the August 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 10,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Temenos Stock Performance

Shares of TMSNY opened at $72.35 on Friday. Temenos has a fifty-two week low of $55.28 and a fifty-two week high of $103.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.34 and its 200 day moving average is $68.78.

About Temenos

See Also

Temenos AG develops, markets, and sells integrated banking software systems to banking and other financial institutions worldwide. Its Temenos Banking Cloud helps banks to offer open banking services. The company provides Temenos Infinity, a digital banking platform; Temenos Transact, a core banking software for retail, corporate, treasury, wealth, and payments; Temenos Payments, a software-as-a-service payments technology; Temenos Multifonds, a platform for traditional and alternative funds, as well as offers key asset servicing, position keeping, valuation and accounting functions for various structures of pooled vehicles and funds; Temenos Multifonds Navigator, a net asset value shadow, oversight, and contingency solution; and Temenos Quantum, a multi-experience development platform.

