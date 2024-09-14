Terra Classic Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $32.29 Million (LUNC)

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 5.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Terra Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Terra Classic has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. Terra Classic has a total market capitalization of $509.68 million and approximately $32.29 million worth of Terra Classic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000713 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000624 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 24% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000460 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Terra Classic Coin Profile

Terra Classic uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 23rd, 2019. Terra Classic’s total supply is 6,794,537,545,225 coins and its circulating supply is 5,705,724,342,287 coins. The official website for Terra Classic is terra.money. Terra Classic’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money. Terra Classic’s official Twitter account is @terra_money. The Reddit community for Terra Classic is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Terra Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LUNC, previously Luna, is the original token of the Terra blockchain, renamed Terra Classic after governance proposal 1623 by the Terra community, following the UST depegging event. This original chain, with disabled market swaps (mint/burn function), is represented by LUNC. It serves as the native staking asset in the Terra Classic network, securing its Proof of Stake (PoS) system and facilitating governance participation. Despite the creation of a new Terra chain, LUNC remains functional within the Terra Classic ecosystem, acting as collateral for its stablecoins and earning transaction fee rewards. The development of LUNC, as part of the broader Terra blockchain ecosystem, was heavily influenced by the Terra community, especially post-UST depegging, through key governance decisions and rebranding initiatives. Terra, the ecosystem’s founding platform, was co-created by Do Kwon and Daniel Shin, marking a significant collaboration in the cryptocurrency world.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra Classic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Terra Classic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

