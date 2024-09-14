TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Price Hits $0.0177 on Major Exchanges

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 14th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can now be bought for $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, TerraClassicUSD has traded 15.2% higher against the US dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market capitalization of $103.48 million and $6.05 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.85 or 0.00041605 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007024 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.78 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0823 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00006995 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.50 or 0.00004186 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000106 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Profile

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,917,039,583 coins and its circulating supply is 5,838,523,853 coins. The official website for TerraClassicUSD is terra.money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. TerraClassicUSD’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

TerraClassicUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TerraClassicUSD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

