Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by Prosperity Consulting Group LLC

Prosperity Consulting Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,408 shares during the period. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $3,286,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Texas Instruments

In related news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Texas Instruments news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total value of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 15,558 shares of company stock worth $3,255,323. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Trading Up 2.0 %

TXN stock opened at $199.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.49, a current ratio of 4.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.65. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $139.48 and a 52 week high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 33.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $172.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $204.67.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

See Also

