Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $79.61

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.61 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 341,761 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Tharisa alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Tharisa

Tharisa Trading Up 1.4 %

Tharisa Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 79.31 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 71.89. The stock has a market capitalization of £212.54 million, a PE ratio of 342.86 and a beta of 0.95.

(Get Free Report)

Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.