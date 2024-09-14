Tharisa (LON:THS) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $79.61

Tharisa plc (LON:THS – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 79.61 ($1.04) and traded as low as GBX 71 ($0.93). Tharisa shares last traded at GBX 71 ($0.93), with a volume of 341,761 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 130 ($1.70) target price on shares of Tharisa in a report on Thursday, July 25th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Tharisa
Tharisa Trading Up 1.4 %
Tharisa Company Profile
Tharisa plc, an investment holding company, engages in the mining, processing, beneficiation, marketing, sale, and logistics of platinum group metals (PGM) and chrome concentrates in South Africa, China, Singapore, Hong Kong, the United States, Australia, Japan, and internationally. It operates through four segments: PGM, Chrome, Agency and Trading, and Manufacturing.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tharisa
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Tharisa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tharisa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.