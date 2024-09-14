The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBSTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,792,800 shares, an increase of 51.2% from the August 15th total of 1,846,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,228,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cannabist in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Cannabist Stock Performance

Cannabist Company Profile

Shares of OTCMKTS CBSTF traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $0.23. The stock had a trading volume of 156,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,009,305. Cannabist has a 52-week low of $0.17 and a 52-week high of $1.45. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.23.

The Cannabist Company Holdings Inc engages in the cultivation, development, production, home delivery, and dispensary of cannabis products in the United States and internationally. The company provides flower, concentrates, edibles, and/or accesories, and medicinal cannabinoid capsules and tablets, as well as confections, chocolate, drink mixes, condiments, kief, shatter, and wax/crumble, under the Seed & Strain, Classix, and Triple Seven brand names.

Featured Stories

