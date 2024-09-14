The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO) CAO Sells 1,601 Shares

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) CAO Agostino Ricupati sold 1,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.03, for a total transaction of $172,956.03. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,818 shares in the company, valued at $520,488.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

COO opened at $110.53 on Friday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.93 and a 12 month high of $110.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $95.59 and a 200 day moving average of $95.08. The firm has a market cap of $22.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.98.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $997.30 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 9.08%. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 303.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,099,975 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $2,343,723,000 after buying an additional 17,367,502 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.0% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 7,820,590 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $682,738,000 after acquiring an additional 231,155 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Cooper Companies by 301.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,654,023 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $573,657,000 after acquiring an additional 4,246,519 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 279.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,437,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $348,723,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Cooper Companies by 31.0% in the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,359,798 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $205,511,000 after buying an additional 558,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cooper Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.00.

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

