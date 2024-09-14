The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Shares Sold by Westover Capital Advisors LLC

Westover Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 997 shares during the period. Westover Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $3,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 80.1% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 53,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,452,000 after buying an additional 23,897 shares during the period. BOKF NA boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 111.5% in the second quarter. BOKF NA now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 2,237 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 10.5% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 68,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,515,000 after buying an additional 6,550 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 82,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,199,000 after buying an additional 2,772 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 17.8% in the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 57,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,168,000 after buying an additional 8,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have commented on ENSG. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie started coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:ENSG opened at $152.73 on Friday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $153.64. The firm has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50 day moving average is $141.79 and its 200-day moving average is $128.08.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 42,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,756,620.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Ensign Group news, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Spencer Burton sold 7,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.04, for a total transaction of $1,015,365.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 42,629 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,756,620.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,039. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

