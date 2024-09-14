The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) Hits New 1-Year High at $152.65

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $152.65 and last traded at $152.09, with a volume of 87713 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.55.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $128.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The Ensign Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total value of $283,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,127,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of The Ensign Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.71, for a total transaction of $283,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 29,125 shares in the company, valued at $4,127,303.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Barry Port sold 5,618 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $842,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,057,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,736 shares of company stock valued at $3,491,039 in the last three months. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of The Ensign Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Ensign Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Natixis lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Natixis now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

