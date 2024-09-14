The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.12

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 23rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share by the investment management company on Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock opened at $4.09 on Friday. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a 12-month low of $3.15 and a 12-month high of $4.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.69.

Insider Transactions at The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,092,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,368,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 11,093 shares of company stock valued at $43,656. Company insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

