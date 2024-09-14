The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV) Short Interest Up 46.5% in August

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc. (NYSE:GCV – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 46.5% from the August 15th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

In related news, insider Mario J. Gabelli sold 8,000 shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $32,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,092,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,368,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 11,093 shares of company stock valued at $43,656 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hoylecohen LLC acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 2nd quarter worth $128,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 53.0% during the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 25,697 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 8,897 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 87,262 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund by 91.7% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 24,248 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 11,597 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.40% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Announces Dividend

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 42,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,086. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.69. The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $3.15 and a fifty-two week high of $4.34.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Company Profile

The Gabelli Convertible and Income Securities Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

