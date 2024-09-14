The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 76,400 shares, a growth of 78.1% from the August 15th total of 42,900 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 82,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

The Glimpse Group Price Performance

Shares of VRAR stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The stock had a trading volume of 24,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 189,628. The Glimpse Group has a one year low of $0.73 and a one year high of $3.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.55 and a beta of 2.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Glimpse Group

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in The Glimpse Group stock. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Glimpse Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAR – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 45,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000. Simplicity Wealth LLC owned about 0.27% of The Glimpse Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 21.41% of the company’s stock.

The Glimpse Group Company Profile

The Glimpse Group, Inc, a virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR) platform company, provides enterprise-focused software, services, and solutions in the United States. It offers QReal, a software that creates and distributes photorealistic 3D interactive digital models and experiences in AR; Immersive Health Group, a VR/AR platform for evidence-based and outcome driven healthcare solutions; and Foretell Reality, a social VR platform for behavioral health, support groups, collaboration, and soft skills training.

