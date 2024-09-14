The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Boosted by Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 295.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 463,736 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 346,354 shares during the quarter. Dai ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $14,942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Asset Dedication LLC grew its position in Kraft Heinz by 94.8% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. 78.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

Kraft Heinz Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ KHC opened at $35.59 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a twelve month low of $30.68 and a twelve month high of $38.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $43.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.54, a PEG ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.05.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $6.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.55 billion. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.38% and a net margin of 7.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is 69.87%.

Insider Transactions at Kraft Heinz

In related news, insider Cory Onell sold 4,076 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $146,736.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 143,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,182,920. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a report on Monday, August 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on KHC

About Kraft Heinz

(Free Report)

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.