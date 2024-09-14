The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Position Increased by LWM Advisory Services LLC

LWM Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 20.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,150 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 362 shares during the period. LWM Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 11.8% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 455 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 10.4% during the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 509 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC boosted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,202 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $873,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. City State Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. City State Bank now owns 661 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GYL Financial Synergies LLC grew its position in Progressive by 4.0% in the second quarter. GYL Financial Synergies LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total transaction of $10,937,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 22,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.01, for a total value of $4,859,739.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,836,041.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 43,370 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.20, for a total value of $10,937,914.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,475,967. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,354 shares of company stock worth $33,502,680. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PGR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $367.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Progressive from $250.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Progressive from $232.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Progressive Stock Up 2.4 %

PGR opened at $255.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $134.34 and a 52 week high of $256.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $229.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $214.74.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. Progressive’s payout ratio is currently 4.09%.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

