The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group restated their buy rating on shares of The Property Franchise Group (LON:TPFG – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a GBX 589 ($7.70) target price on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on The Property Franchise Group from GBX 521 ($6.81) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 3rd.
The Property Franchise Group Stock Down 2.0 %
The Property Franchise Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a GBX 6 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The Property Franchise Group’s payout ratio is currently 5,454.55%.
About The Property Franchise Group
The Property Franchise Group PLC manages and leases residential real estate properties in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Property Franchising and Financial Services. It provides residential letting, estate agency, sales and property management services; and financial services, as well as operates as property franchisor.
