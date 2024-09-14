The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lowered its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 36.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,902 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 7,483 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 1.0% in the second quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 141,309 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $15,558,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 30,919 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,404,000 after acquiring an additional 9,660 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in TJX Companies by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 2,202,941 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $243,100,000 after acquiring an additional 299,483 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in TJX Companies by 392.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 234,845 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 187,183 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 105,372 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 9,543 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on TJX shares. Citigroup lowered TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $114.00 price objective on TJX Companies in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of TJX stock opened at $119.80 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.50. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.71 and a 1 year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.