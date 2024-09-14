The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Bought by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management raised its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 30,492 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 84.6% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,000,267 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $244,754,000 after acquiring an additional 916,772 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,490,492,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 556,658 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $68,113,000 after acquiring an additional 22,568 shares during the last quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 41.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 175,900 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $21,523,000 after acquiring an additional 51,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 555.9% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 956,788 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $117,599,000 after acquiring an additional 810,923 shares during the last quarter. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DIS shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $136.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 8.64%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

