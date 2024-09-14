The9 (NASDAQ:NCTY) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $7.10

The9 Limited (NASDAQ:NCTY – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.10 and traded as high as $7.53. The9 shares last traded at $7.00, with a volume of 15,797 shares traded.
Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The9 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th.
The9 Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as Internet company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It also involves in the operation of cryptocurrency mining and Non-Fungible Token platform NFTSTAR, a NFT trading and community platform that provides users with purchase, trade, and interactive activities.
