Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTT) Short Interest Down 28.6% in August

Sep 14th, 2024

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (NASDAQ:BOTTGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decline of 28.6% from the August 15th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Themes Robotics & Automation ETF stock traded up $0.39 on Friday, reaching $26.51. The company had a trading volume of 102 shares, compared to its average volume of 547. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.49. Themes Robotics & Automation ETF has a 1 year low of $23.04 and a 1 year high of $28.53.

Themes Robotics & Automation ETF Company Profile

The Themes Robotics & Automation ETF (BOTT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is passively managed, tracking an equally weighted index of 30 companies in developed countries that provide Robotics and Automation solutions focused on industrial applications.

