Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Themes US R&D Champions ETF (NASDAQ:USRD – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Themes US R&D Champions ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ USRD traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $30.41. 104 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,657. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.22 million, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.27. Themes US R&D Champions ETF has a 12 month low of $25.00 and a 12 month high of $30.66.

Themes US R&D Champions ETF Company Profile

The Themes US R&D Champions ETF (USRD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive US R&D Champions index. The fund is passive, mirroring the performance of an index composed of US large- and mid-cap companies focused on Research & Development business activities. USRD was launched on Dec 13, 2023 and is issued by Themes.

