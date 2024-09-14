Third Point Investors (LON:TPOU) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Third Point Investors Limited (LON:TPOU – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 22.10 ($0.29) and last traded at GBX 22 ($0.29). Approximately 24,334 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 8% from the average daily volume of 26,538 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.85 ($0.29).

Third Point Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 21.76 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 22.02. The company has a current ratio of 13.38, a quick ratio of 20.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.39. The stock has a market cap of £5.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.55.

Third Point Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Third Point Offshore Investors Limited is a close ended feeder fund launched and managed by Third Point LLC. The fund invests its entire corpus in Third Point Offshore Fund Ltd. It seeks to benchmark the performance of its portfolio against the S&P 500 TR USD. The fund was formed on July 20, 2007 and is domiciled in Guernsey, Channel Islands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Third Point Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Point Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.