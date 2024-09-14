THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Short Interest Up 67.2% in August

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,900 shares, an increase of 67.2% from the August 15th total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 37,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

THK Trading Down 2.9 %

THK stock opened at $8.47 on Friday. THK has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.97 and its 200 day moving average is $9.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.78.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $607.63 million during the quarter. THK had a net margin of 3.82% and a return on equity of 3.45%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that THK will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of mechanical components worldwide. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings/ double row angular contact ring, electric actuators, linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, LM strokes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides and tables, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

