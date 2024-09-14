Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Acquires 21,585 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report) by 42.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,585 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $9,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlanta Consulting Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, FAS Wealth Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ IUSG opened at $128.63 on Friday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $90.71 and a 52-week high of $133.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $121.60. The stock has a market cap of $19.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (IUSG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap growth stocks. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market cap based on fundamental growth factors. IUSG was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.