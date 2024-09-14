Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWL – Free Report) by 19.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,907 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF makes up about 0.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF were worth $11,863,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the first quarter worth $70,000. Flagstar Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $247,000.
Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF Trading Up 0.9 %
Shares of RWL stock opened at $96.57 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.73. Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF has a 12-month low of $74.60 and a 12-month high of $97.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.79.
About Invesco S&P 500 Revenue ETF
RevenueShares Large Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to achieve its investment objective of outperforming the total return performance of the S&P 500 Index (S&P 500) by investing in the constituent securities of the S&P 500 in the same proportions as the RevenueShares Large Cap Index. The Fund consists of the same constituent securities as the S&P 500.
