Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $16.76 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 247,594 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 64,333 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.1% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $16,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 140,198 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,493,000 after purchasing an additional 11,535 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 6.4% during the second quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 44,650 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,023,000 after buying an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.3% during the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 64,135 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 847 shares in the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 16.4% in the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 17,404 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hardin Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $469,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $209,607,941.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,375,563 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.96, for a total transaction of $182,823,328.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 619,646,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,687,998,026.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,709,163 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total value of $209,607,941.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 630,501,148 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,781,873,820.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,203,360 shares of company stock worth $788,678,803 over the last ninety days. 45.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $63.33 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.99.

Walmart Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $80.60 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $647.88 billion, a PE ratio of 34.49, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $80.68.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.34% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

