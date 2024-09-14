Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Has $2.68 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RWJ – Free Report) by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,823 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,882 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF were worth $2,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 11,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 30,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares during the period. LPF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. LPF Advisors LLC now owns 11,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 623 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:RWJ opened at $44.23 on Friday. Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF has a 52 week low of $33.50 and a 52 week high of $46.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $43.06 and its 200-day moving average is $41.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.25.

Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue ETF (RWJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P SmallCap 600 Revenue-Weighted index. The fund tracks an index of S&P SmallCap 600 Index stocks that are weighted by revenue. RWJ was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

