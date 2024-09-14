Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Invests $3.10 Million in Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celestica Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 54,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Celestica by 67.1% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 335,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,817,000 after purchasing an additional 134,581 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Celestica by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,314,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,491,000 after purchasing an additional 147,417 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Celestica by 27.9% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 94,749 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,774,000 after buying an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at $26,755,000. Institutional investors own 67.38% of the company’s stock.

Celestica stock opened at $45.89 on Friday. Celestica Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $63.49. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 2.29.

Celestica ( NYSE:CLS Get Free Report ) (TSE:CLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Celestica had a return on equity of 19.96% and a net margin of 4.16%. Celestica’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Celestica Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Celestica from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 17th. CIBC upped their price target on Celestica from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut Celestica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised Celestica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.38.

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

