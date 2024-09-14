Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,382,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Pathstone Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $230,235,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $145,477,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,427,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,128,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141,026 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after purchasing an additional 902,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,567,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 2.5 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $114.27 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $112.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.12. The company has a market cap of $82.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $87.32 and a twelve month high of $120.74.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

