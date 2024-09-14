Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC Raises Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,943 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,947 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ accounts for 1.8% of Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $26,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Condor Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Condor Capital Management now owns 2,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. 1ST Source Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.5% in the second quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 4,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,252,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ by 47.2% during the second quarter. LWM Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,555 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Invesco QQQ by 14.0% during the second quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 2,483 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 93,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,749,000 after acquiring an additional 14,483 shares during the period. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $475.34 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $342.35 and a 1 year high of $503.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $470.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $457.07.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7615 per share. This represents a $3.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

