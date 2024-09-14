Threshold (T) Price Tops $0.0216 on Top Exchanges

Threshold (T) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Threshold token can currently be bought for $0.0216 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Threshold has traded up 8.4% against the US dollar. Threshold has a market cap of $216.24 million and approximately $6.49 million worth of Threshold was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00009513 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59,857.76 or 0.99990951 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00013440 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000988 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00007908 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00007416 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Threshold Profile

Threshold (T) is a token. Its genesis date was December 31st, 2021. Threshold’s total supply is 11,035,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens. Threshold’s official website is threshold.network. The official message board for Threshold is forum.threshold.network. The Reddit community for Threshold is https://reddit.com/r/thresholdnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Threshold’s official Twitter account is @thetnetwork.

Threshold Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Threshold (T) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Threshold has a current supply of 11,035,000,000 with 9,836,969,966.7932 in circulation. The last known price of Threshold is 0.02188468 USD and is up 1.78 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 144 active market(s) with $8,277,371.84 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://threshold.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Threshold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Threshold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Threshold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

