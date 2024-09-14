Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX) Short Interest Update

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:TIRX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,400 shares, a drop of 53.2% from the August 15th total of 77,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 449,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 11.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Tian Ruixiang Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TIRX traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 381,549. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.34. Tian Ruixiang has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $8.15.

Get Tian Ruixiang alerts:

About Tian Ruixiang

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Tian Ruixiang Holdings Ltd, together its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance broker in China and the United States. It distributes a range of insurance products, including property and casualty insurance, such as automobile, commercial property, liability, and accidental insurance; and life insurance comprising individual and group life insurances, as well as health and miscellaneous insurance.

Receive News & Ratings for Tian Ruixiang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tian Ruixiang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.