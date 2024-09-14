TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

TILT Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:TLLTF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 198.4% from the August 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 566,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

TILT Price Performance

TLLTF opened at $0.01 on Friday. TILT has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $0.07. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.03.

Get TILT alerts:

About TILT

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TILT Holdings Inc operates in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, Israel, Mexico, South America, and the European Union. The company operates through Cannabis, Accessories, and Other segments. It also produces, cultivates, and sells cannabis products. In addition, the company manufactures and distributes electronic and non-nicotine devices and systems.

Receive News & Ratings for TILT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TILT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.