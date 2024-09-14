TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Short Interest Update

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,600 shares, a growth of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 753,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

TIS Price Performance

TIS stock opened at $19.28 on Friday. TIS has a fifty-two week low of $19.28 and a fifty-two week high of $19.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.26.

Get TIS alerts:

TIS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.