Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.

Titan Mining Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.

About Titan Mining

Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.

