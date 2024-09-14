Titan Mining (OTCMKTS:TNMCF) Stock Price Up 3.8%

Titan Mining Co. (OTCMKTS:TNMCF – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.16 and last traded at $0.15. Approximately 5,517 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average daily volume of 2,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.15.
Titan Mining Price Performance
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.20.
About Titan Mining
Titan Mining Corporation, a natural resources company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc ores and base metals. Its principal asset is the Empire State Mine project covering an area of approximately 80,000 acres located in Northern New York State, the United States.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Titan Mining
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- How to Evaluate a Stock Before Buying
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Titan Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.