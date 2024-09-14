TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW) Short Interest Up 750.0% in August

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMCWW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,300 shares, an increase of 750.0% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
TMC the metals Price Performance
Shares of TMCWW remained flat at $0.08 on Friday. 14,287 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,557. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.16. TMC the metals has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.32.
TMC the metals Company Profile
