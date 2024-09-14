TMD Wealth Management LLC Has $57.39 Million Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

TMD Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 153,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,477 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 12.6% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $57,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 40,514.9% during the second quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 5,542,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,072,878,000 after purchasing an additional 5,528,660 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 19,238,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,980,965,000 after buying an additional 1,301,935 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 114.2% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,036,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,673,000 after buying an additional 552,439 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 7,952.8% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 436,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,272,000 after acquiring an additional 431,123 shares during the period. Finally, Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,753,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VUG opened at $375.65 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.41 billion, a PE ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $260.65 and a 12 month high of $392.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $369.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $356.62.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

