TMD Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,513 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 290,995 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,513 shares during the period. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for about 3.2% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 0.06% of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF worth $14,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Cooksen Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 282.3% during the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Price Performance

Shares of JPST opened at $50.61 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12-month low of $49.96 and a 12-month high of $50.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.41.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

