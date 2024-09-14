TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOMZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decline of 31.7% from the August 15th total of 36,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of TOMI Environmental Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 2nd.

Get TOMI Environmental Solutions alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMI Environmental Solutions Price Performance

About TOMI Environmental Solutions

TOMZ stock remained flat at $0.75 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 7,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,581. The stock has a market cap of $14.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.76. TOMI Environmental Solutions has a 12 month low of $0.52 and a 12 month high of $1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

(Get Free Report)

TOMI Environmental Solutions, Inc, a bacteria decontamination and infectious disease control company, provides environmental solutions for indoor surface decontamination in the United States and internationally. Its products and services include SteraMist Surface Unit, a portable, handheld, point and spray disinfection/decontamination system intended to provide quick turnover of any affected space; SteraMist Environment System, a transportable, remotely controlled system that offers complete room disinfection/decontamination of a sealed space; and The SteraMist Hospital Disinfection Cart, a solution to aid its hospital-healthcare customers in providing the quality of care and safety to their patients by disinfecting patient and operating rooms, pharmacies, ambulances, and emergency environments in a hospital or healthcare facility.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TOMI Environmental Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.