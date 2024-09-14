TotalEnergies (LON:TTE) Shares Up 0.8%

TotalEnergies SE (LON:TTE – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 61 ($0.80) and last traded at GBX 60.65 ($0.79). 89,863 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 2,545,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 60.15 ($0.79).

TotalEnergies Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 61.89 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 63.78. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 7.67, a PEG ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.74.

TotalEnergies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of €0.79 ($0.87) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a yield of 1.27%. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3,974.84%.

TotalEnergies Company Profile

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets oil and biofuels, natural gas, green gases, renewables, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Exploration & Production, Integrated LNG, Integrated Power, Refining & Chemicals, and Marketing & Services.

