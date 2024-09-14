Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management reduced its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,692 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $2,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.5% in the second quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 6,999 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,890,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. X Square Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 2,579 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 7,040 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 60.9% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Tractor Supply by 2.5% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total value of $141,669.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,356,349.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Tractor Supply Price Performance

Shares of TSCO opened at $282.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $30.52 billion, a PE ratio of 27.55, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $266.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $265.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $185.00 and a 12-month high of $290.38.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 51.84% and a net margin of 7.65%. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, July 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $256.72.

About Tractor Supply

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Further Reading

