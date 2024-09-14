Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $115.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TTD. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Trade Desk from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Macquarie reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $111.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Trade Desk from $109.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $109.05.

Trade Desk Stock Performance

TTD stock opened at $106.06 on Wednesday. Trade Desk has a 1 year low of $60.23 and a 1 year high of $107.64. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 265.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.95.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.03. Trade Desk had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 11.65%. The firm had revenue of $584.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $578.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trade Desk will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 141,434 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.42, for a total transaction of $13,778,500.28. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 188,236 shares in the company, valued at $18,337,951.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,872 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $484,764.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 99,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,887,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,163 shares of company stock worth $61,246,529 in the last three months. 10.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth about $255,316,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Trade Desk during the 1st quarter worth about $225,710,000. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 100.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,743,369 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $170,275,000 after acquiring an additional 872,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 41,740,769 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,003,666,000 after acquiring an additional 818,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 138.3% during the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 765,157 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,053,000 after acquiring an additional 444,032 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

