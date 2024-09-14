Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Sold by Condor Capital Management

Condor Capital Management cut its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,246 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $5,344,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $655,804,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter worth $206,211,000. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 719.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 750,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,143,000 after buying an additional 659,299 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 27,824.4% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 572,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,689,000 after purchasing an additional 570,679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Trane Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,615,000. 82.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trane Technologies

In related news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of Trane Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,708,902.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Trane Technologies news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 1,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total value of $593,213.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 83,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,447,862.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 29,450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.25, for a total value of $9,460,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,946 shares in the company, valued at $42,708,902.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of TT stock opened at $364.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $184.02 and a 12 month high of $366.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $341.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $322.27.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.13 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Trane Technologies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $360.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $350.00 target price on shares of Trane Technologies in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $330.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $385.00 to $394.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $337.29.

Trane Technologies Company Profile

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

