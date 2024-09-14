Transcontinental (TSE:TCL.B) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $16.08

Transcontinental Inc. (TSE:TCL.B – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$16.08 and traded as high as C$17.25. Transcontinental shares last traded at C$16.65, with a volume of 755 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$16.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$14.98. The firm has a market cap of C$222.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.50.

Transcontinental Inc engages in flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through three segments: Packaging, Printing, and Media. The Packaging segment engages in extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting activities, as well as offers flexible plastic and paper products, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

