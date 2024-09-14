TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI) CEO Buys $24,850.00 in Stock

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) CEO Mary T. Szela bought 5,000 shares of TriSalus Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $24,850.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 369,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,214.14. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ TLSI opened at $4.52 on Friday. TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.32 and a twelve month high of $10.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its 200 day moving average is $7.49.

TriSalus Life Sciences (NASDAQ:TLSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.36 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TriSalus Life Sciences during the second quarter valued at $240,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in TriSalus Life Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth $1,184,000. Finally, Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in TriSalus Life Sciences by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. Duquesne Family Office LLC now owns 426,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,357,000 after buying an additional 110,966 shares during the period. 2.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TLSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of TriSalus Life Sciences in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

TriSalus Life Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, researches, develops, and sells drug delivery technologies and immune-oncology therapeutics for the treatment of liver and pancreatic cancer. The company offers Pressure Enabled Drug Delivery infusion systems, such as the TriNav infusion system, which is used in transarterial radioembolization and chemoembolization procedures for patients with liver cancer and metastases; and the Pancreatic Retrograde Venous Infusion device, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial, for locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

