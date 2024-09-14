Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday.

TWLO has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Twilio from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Twilio from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Twilio from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Twilio currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $70.52.

Twilio Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $59.46 on Friday. Twilio has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The business has a 50 day moving average of $59.50 and a 200-day moving average of $59.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.57, a current ratio of 5.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a PE ratio of -14.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.17. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.22% and a negative net margin of 14.02%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Twilio will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Twilio news, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Aidan Viggiano sold 6,797 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.33, for a total value of $382,875.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 195,048 shares in the company, valued at $10,987,053.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dana Wagner sold 591 shares of Twilio stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.87, for a total value of $35,974.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,737 shares in the company, valued at $9,540,581.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,030 shares of company stock worth $2,677,475 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Twilio by 159.1% during the 2nd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Twilio in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Activest Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Twilio by 327.9% in the 1st quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Westend Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twilio during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

